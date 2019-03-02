Anti-crime group, family walk neighborhood where man was killed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Anti-crime group,MADDADS gathered to go door to door looking for leads to help solve the mystery of who killed Dominic Lloyd on April 18, 2018.

Lloyd was murdered along East Prospect Street in Jacksonville, Florida, and his killer has not been caught.

MADDADS and Lloyds' family members gathered to pray, then went door to door in the neighborhood, asking everyone in the area to break the code of silence so a killer can be brought to justice.

"Sometimes, with the murder not being solved, you're trying to have hope. You pray and keep the name alive because honestly, people know who did it. The young people, they call it not snitching, not telling, retaliation, stuff like that," Lloyd's sister, Tieeisha Mallory, said.

She said her brother was not a troublemaker.

"He loves music. You go to his Instagram. It is not private. That’s all he did. Sitting in the house, listening to music. He was just a homebody. He wasn’t out running the streets. He wasn’t in a gang," Mallory said.

It's been nearly a year since Lloyd was killed, and Mallory said time doesn't heal her wounds.

"It hurts very bad (because) it's so easy to lose hope with so many murders, and so many families don’t have closure. You don’t want to be a part of that, so my prayers to the Lord is, you know, God, just give us justice. I’m determined just like my family and his friends are here to not let this be (a) cold case," Mallory said.

If you know anything about the murder of Lloyd, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.