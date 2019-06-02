Argument leads to a man getting shot in a grocery store parking lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot during an argument at the Harvey's parking lot off of Soutel Drive in Moncrief. The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

The person who was shot was a middle aged man. He was taken to UF Health to receive treatment for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police are looking for a suspect who is described as a man in his 50s. He is believed to be driving a light colored or gray Cadillac.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.