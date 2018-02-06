'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in Jacksonville murder case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released a mug photo Tuesday in the hopes of tracking down a man wanted for murder.

Donovan A. Smith, 27, has an active warrant for murder and is considered armed and dangerous, the Sheriff's Office said. Police did not specify which case they suspect he is involved in.

MURDER SUSPECT SOUGHT - Donovan Smith, 28 years old, 5’11”, 165 pounds. He has an active warrant for murder and is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 if you know his whereabouts. JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org #JAX #JSO pic.twitter.com/Z5l0QOyeFr — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 6, 2018

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to call police at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

