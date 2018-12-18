Armed, dangerous man sought in armed robbery, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday they were looking for an armed and dangerous man wanted in an armed robbery.

Police released the above two photos of Jebre Cook, 20, and urged the public to share them on social media. Officers said he should not be approached.

Cook is described as 5-feet 9-inches tall. He weighs 174 pounds.

If seen, call 911 immediately or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To leave an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

