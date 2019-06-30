At least 1 dead in triple shooting at Jacksonville apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Gunshots rang out at 1 a.m. Sunday at the University Plaza Apartments, leaving one person dead and two others wounded, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

There's no word on a motive and police are trying to track down who pulled the trigger at the apartments on Venus-Mars Court.

The mother of the children of the man killed in the gunfire says she wants justice. She says they had three kids together, all younger than 4. She says they lived in the complex for more than a year but not in the apartment where the shooting happened.

"I was gone a whole five minutes, and I get a call saying my baby daddy has been shot and he’s dead," said Krisheena Mobley.

She says the senseless violence has to stop.

"I just want justice, closure for me and my kids, his mama, his daddy, his sister (and) all his little ones," Mobley said. "I want closure, and I just want the best thing for me and my kids."

Homicide detectives have been focusing their investigation in a second-floor apartment where several bright green evidence markers were seen on the floor, marking where the bullets hit.

JSO says three victims were shot around 1 a.m. Sunday and were able to drive themselves to a hospital. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said one of the victims later died.

Mobley says her family is at a loss.

"I told my 3-year-old. I was telling her, 'You’re never going to see your daddy again, you’re never going to see your daddy again,' and she was just looking, and the next thing you know she just started crying, my kid is never going to see her daddy again, never," Mobley said.

Homicide detectives spent the morning on the scene canvassing the area and conducting interviews.

There's no information on the conditions of the other two people shot or any suspect information.

If you know anything about the shooting, you're asked call JSO or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

