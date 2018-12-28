Boyfriend of pregnant woman sentenced to 10 years for deadly stabbing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in the stabbing death of his pregnant girlfriend.

In April 2017, D'Anna Thorn, 29, who was five-months pregnant, was stabbed to death in her Brentwood home.

Jacksonville homicide detectives arrested her boyfriend, Amanuel Cummings, 38, right away.

He was charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Court records indicate that he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of two counts of manslaughter in October and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Since this crime appears to be domestic in nature, News4Jax wanted to remind women in abusive situations that they can get help at the agencies listed below:

• Hubbard House (Baker and Duval counties): hubbardhouse.org or 904-354-3114

• Micah's Place (Nassau County): micahsplace.org or 904-225-9979

• Betty Griffin Center (St. Johns County): bettygriffincenter.org or 904-824-1555

• Quigley House (Clay County): quigleyhouse.org or 904-284-0061

• Lee Conlee House (Putnam County): leeconleehouse.org or 386-325-3141

• Peaceful Paths (Bradford, Alachua & Union counties): peacefulpaths.org or 352-377-8255

