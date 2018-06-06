Bullets nearly hit 3-year-old girl, grandmother in Oceanway, father says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Bullets fired into an Oceanway home nearly hit a 3-year-old girl and her grandmother, family told News4Jax Tuesday.

The child's father, who only identified himself as Daniel, said he and his family woke up around 2 a.m. to a man and woman yelling at each other from two different cars outside his home.

Daniel said when he and his mother went outside, the man soon began shooting.

"He shot four rounds into the vehicle in front of him," Daniel said. "I told my mom to get her gun."

Daniel said the man then pointed and fired two shots at the side of Daniel's home. Both bullets went inside his mother's bedroom.

"My daughter was sleeping on the couch right behind the wall," Daniel said. "It came within inches of my mom. When she was going into her bedroom to get her gun, the bullet passed right by her, hit the doorjamb of the bathroom, and the wood flew off and hit her."

Daniel and his family don't know the gunman personally, but said they were able to identify and report him to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

"They're going to put out a warrant for his arrest," Daniel said.

Police have not named the suspected shooter. Daniel said he'll feel safer once the man is in jail.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.