Child eats marijuana brownies, is rushed to hospital

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A man has been arrested for child neglect after a 2-year-old boy ate a marijuana brownie and became unconscious.

Marion County deputies arrested 26-year-old Andrew Frazier after he told police that he had made a batch of marijuana brownies and left them unattended for a minute while he went into another room.

The child was found unresponsive Thursday in a home at SW 151st Place in Dunnellon. Paramedics were able to stabilize the child and then take him to the hospital for evaluation.

According to deputies, the child ate one of the marijuana brownies. Frazier allowed deputies to search the home. Deputies found a glass pan containing several marijuana brownies along with a glass jar containing marijuana, several marijuana pipes and a marijuana grinder.

Frazier was arrested and charged with child neglect, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession of drug equipment. He was transported to the Marion County Jail and given no bond.

