Child found in home of suspected St. Johns County meth dealers

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives arrested four suspected meth dealers, and found a child inside what investigators believe was a drug home, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives searched the home on Chapel Road in St. Augustine Wednesday after they began investigating complaints made over a month ago of illicit drug sales.

The Sheriff's Office said once detectives were inside, they discovered the young child, who had been living in "unsatisfactory" conditions. They also found Donald Blount, 35, Kristi Kennington, 46, Melissa Lazerte, 32, and Richard Rogero, 43.

Each of the four adults were taken to the St. Johns County Jail and charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Lazerte was also charged with child neglect without bodily harm. According to the arrest report, her child was found within reach of drug paraphernalia, and drugs were scattered throughout the home.

Department of Children and Families personnel went to the home and took custody of the child.

