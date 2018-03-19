Ciara Smith remembers son, 7, month after shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - This sweet face is only a memory now to those who love him. Tashawn Gallon, only 7 years old, was shot to death in a drive by last month in Durkeeville.



His mother is still reliving the night she found out her only son had been murdered.



"It's been rough. It still feels like yesterday. There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about my baby," said Tashawn's mother, Ciara Smith.



Tashawn was one of several children shot in Jacksonville last month.

The local activist group, MAD DAD's held a rally, hoping to find Tashawn's killer. N o one's been arrested yet in connection to the shooting which is reason enough to keep fighting, according to MAD DAD's president, Donald Foy.



"We went out and canvassed that neighborhood. The community has got to step forward and tell what they know," said Foy.



A month of family gatherings and vigils have passed, and Tashawn's mother says now she spends every day praying for justice in her son's murder.



"Shame on you. That was my baby. My 7 year old. He didn't do anything to anybody," Smith said. "He didn't deserve this. Justice is all I want for my baby and justice is what I'll get for Tashawn Gallon."



Crime Stoppers is offering a $20,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest in the case.

