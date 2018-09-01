Citywide prayer service aims to reduce violence in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Pray for Jacksonville. That is the message going out to everyone throughout the city after a rash of deadly violence.

The violence has prompted a group to organize a citywide prayer service Saturday that will be held at 6 p.m. at the Evangel Temple Assembly of God located at 5755 Ramona Boulevard in Jacksonville.

The event is hosted by Pastor Garry Wiggins and more than 40 pastors have been invited, several of whom will speak at the service.

The collaborative effort is in response to the recent violence in Jacksonville, including a mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing last Sunday, a deadly shooting at a high school football game, and the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl who got caught in the crossfire of a shootout.

Jacksonville has had 87 homicides so far this year.

