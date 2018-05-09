Man wanted in Cedar Bend Apartments shooting arrested

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A man was arrested Wednesday after a shooting at the Cedar Bend Apartments in Clay County.

Investigators said two men were arguing Sunday when one pulled out a gun and shot the other in the stomach.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested Kraig Dontell Long Jr., 29, in connection with the gunfire.

Crime scene tape is familiar to some who live in Cedar Bend Apartments.

"Everyday, this is every week. The same houses. Those cops are going back and forth to those same apartments," said resident Leah Meadows.

Meadows said she doesn't know Long, the man deputies were looking for in connection to the shooting, but said there are small children in the neighborhood who don't feel safe.

"Stop. Please. We have children," Meadows said.

Investigators have not yet released the identity of the man who was shot, or his condition.

