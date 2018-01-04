Clay County man accused of punching child, choking him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Clay County man faces a felony charge after deputies say he pushed a minor to the floor and punched him in the face.

Terry Sorensen, 62, was booked into Clay County jail Wednesday on a single count of child abuse without great harm, jail records show.

According to an arrest report, deputies investigating a 911 call hang-up at Sorensen's home spoke with the minor, who stated Sorensen got upset with him for leaving something on the counter.

The child told investigators Sorensen pushed him to the floor, put a knee in his stomach and then struck him in the face, according to the report.

The child added that once he was on the floor, Sorensen repeatedly slammed his head into the floor and, at one point, choked him, the report stated.

According to the report, the child said he was so afraid for his life, he grabbed a screwdriver and threatened to stab Sorensen with it.

In the report, a deputy noted that while the victim did appear to have injuries, he did not require a trip to the hospital.

Sorensen remains in jail without bond until he goes before a judge for a bond hearing.

