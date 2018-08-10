Man charged with battery, domestic violence on pregnant woman

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Police in St. Johns County arrested James Felton, 31, and charged him with hitting a pregnant woman during an argument in a car while traveling along State Road 16 in St. Augustine on June 30.

Officers said they answered a 911 call of a pregnant woman being hit and bleeding in a black Nissan heading west on SR 16 toward Clay County, but when they arrived dispatchers said the vehicle was already heading toward Green Cove Springs.

Dispatchers said Felton told the woman to pull over. She did and that's when he allegedly pulled her out of the car by her hair and punched her. He then got behind the wheel and pushed her back in as a passenger. The woman then told police that she begged Felton to stop and let her out of the car but he refused to stop and drove to his grandmother's house, according to police.

The pregnant woman was then allowed to leave the car and get medical attention.

Police charged Felton with aggravated battery and false imprisonment.

To learn more about domestic violence or get help, the following resources are available:

• Hubbard House (Baker and Duval counties): www.hubbardhouse.org or (904) 354-3114

• Micah's Place (Nassau County): www.micahsplace.net or (904) 225-9979

• Betty Griffin House (St. Johns County): www.bettygriffinhouse.org or (904) 824-1555

• Quigley House (Clay County): www.quigleyhouse.org or (904) 284-0061



