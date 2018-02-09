Clay County man charged with sale of fentanyl

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - An Orange Park man facing felony drug charges now faces an additional offense of selling fentanyl that was passed off as heroin.

Desmond Bennett Turner, 54, of Middleburg is being held without bond at the Clay County jail on multiple drug charges, including the sale of fentanyl, jail records show.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by News4Jax, a narcotics task force used a confidential informant known to Turner to purchase $50 worth of heroin Sept. 7.

Lab tests later revealed the substance was not, in fact, heroin, but rather fentanyl, the potent substance heroin is frequently cut with that is credited with many drug overdose deaths nationwide.