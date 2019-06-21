Clay County murder trial ends in conviction

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A Green Cove Springs man was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder in the 2015 shooting death of 55-year-old Earnestine Hines.

Victor Cruger Jr., 29, was also found guilty by a jury of two counts of attempted first-degree murder of Hines' daughters, armed burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He faces life in prison at sentencing.

The shooting took place about 4 a.m. Aug. 23, 2015, while Hines and her two daughters were in a van with Cruger. According to the State Attorney's Office, Cruger, who was in a back passenger seat of the vehicle traveling in Green Cove Springs, fatally shot Hines, who was in the front passenger seat, in the head with a firearm.

The case was investigated by the Green Cove Springs Police Department.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.