Columbia County man arrested, charged with 2 armed robberies

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office have arrested Michael Lanter, 41, in his home Thursday. He's accused of committing two armed robberies which were caught on video tape.

The first robbery happened at the Subway Restaurant in Fort White on June 27, but the suspect wore a mask, detectives said. He was seen leaving in a dark gray SUV.

Two days later, another armed robbery occurred at the Dollar General store on SW State Road 47. Investigators said that robbery was also captured on video and the same vehicle was seen leaving the scene.

Detectives with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said they compared both videos and were able to see the license plate number and trace it to the Lanter, who's registered as the owner.

Investigators said they later determined that Lanter pawned a pistol soon after the last robbery matching the description of the gun used in the crimes.

Deputies said the evidence collected by the detectives led to the arrest of Lanter.

“This is a great example of why I’m so proud of the men and women of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.” Sheriff Mark Hunter said, “With very little to go on, the Detectives ran down every lead to solve this case and kept our community safe by taking an extremely dangerous man off the streets of our county."

