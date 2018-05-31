Convicted felon sentenced for having semi-automatic firearm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 27-year-old Savannah man has been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison by a U.S. district judge for possessing a high-capacity semi-automatic firearm as a convicted felon.

U.S. District Judge Harvey E. Schlesinger sentenced Sheldon Tarence Wright to three years of supervised release afterward he completes his prison term, according to a U.S. Department of Justice release. He pleaded guilty on Feb. 21.

Wright was discovered with the gun on Oct. 22, 2017, prosecutors said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a citizen complaint of suspected illegal activity near a motel on Philips Highway. Wright was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle when approached by an officer.

During the encounter, the officer saw the butt of a gun under the passenger seat. The officer detained both Wright and the driver. Wright told law enforcement the gun was his.

The gun was a semi-automatic .22 caliber pistol with a high-capacity magazine loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition, according to the release.

Wright, a convicted felon, was prohibited from possessing a gun or ammunition.

Wright was previously convicted of aggravated assault, robbery and possession of a controlled substance on March 3, 2011, in Chatham County, Georgia, according to court records. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years of probation. He was released on parole in July 2017 after serving about eight and a half years of his sentence.

The case was considered part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a justice department program that works to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer.

