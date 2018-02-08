Crime bad in Jacksonville? There are worse places

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - While Jacksonville may be the murder capital of Florida, it is far from the most violent city in the Sunshine State, based on the Safest Cities in Florida rankings by Alarms.org.

The company's report found Jacksonville was the 133rd safest of 157 Florida cities. The city had 6.5 violent crimes and 35.82 property crimes per 1,000 people.

Alarm.com said it ranked cities based on FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics, along with the company's own research and data. The study found the average Florida city crime had 5.2 violent crimes per 1,000 in population and 34.46 property crimes per 1,000.

FULL STATS: Alarms.org Safest Cities report

While Jacksonville was in the bottom third of safest cities, two dozen cities were more violent. That list not only includes Miami and Fort Lauderdale, but also Daytona Beach, Fort Myers, Orlando, Pensacola, Tallahassee, and even Lake City, Palatka and St. Augustine.

For property crime, more than 60 cities, including ​Jacksonville Beach, saw a higher crime rate than Jacksonville.

What was the safest city? According to Alarm.com it's Marco Island, which only had two violent crimes and 94 property crimes in all of 2017. The next four safest cities -- Weston, Parkland, Satellite Beach and Key Biscayne -- each reported less than 1 violent crime per 1,000 people.

It ranked Florida City the least safe city in the state, with nearly 30 violent crimes and 88.8 property crimes per 1,000 people.

