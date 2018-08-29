Daughter guilty of attempted murder in mother's shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman faces up to 60 years in prison after she shot her mother during a heated argument, which occurred after her mom tried to kick her out of the house, according to the State Attorney's Office.

57-year-old Louise Marie Luning, who was 56 at the time of the shooting, was found guilty on two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Luning is the daughter of Louise Russo, 76, and the friend of Goldie Shahan.

The three lived together in the Sandalwood home on Lord Taylor Drive, where the shooting occurred.

According to a release, the trio had constant arguments about money. Luning was removed from the home's deed and Russo attempted to evict her.

On Dec. 14, 2017, an argument occurred and escalated to the point that police were called, the release stated. The next morning, Russo and Shahan went to the court to begin the eviction process.

Investigators said when they returned home, Luning confronted them, leading to another argument. That's when Luning got hold of a firearm and fired a shot at Russo, her mother, hitting her in the chin. Luning also attempted to shoot Shahan, but the gun jammed and Shahan wrestled the gun away.

Once officers arrived on scene, they took the Luning into custody. Russo was rushed to the hospital and is still receiving treatment for her injury, the State Attorney's Office said.

A sentencing hearing for Luning is scheduled for the week of Sept. 10.

