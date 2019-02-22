Deputies: Florida man forced 5-year-old to perform oral sex

OCALA, Fla. - A 49-year-old Marion County man faces a capital felony charge after he admitted to forcing a 5-year-old child to perform oral sex on him multiple times, authorities said.

Matthew Alvin Hockenberry was booked Wednesday into the Marion County jail on a capital felony sexual battery charge, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office stated in a recent Facebook post.

Hockenberry faces up to life in prison if convicted.

The charges stem from a complaint made by one of the victim’s family members, who said the child indicated that Hockenberry had forced her into oral sex more than once at a Marion County home.

Confronted by investigators, Hockenberry acknowledged what the victim said was true, adding that “this activity” has happened at least three or four times within the last month, deputies said.

In Florida, capital sexual battery convictions carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

