ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Deputies were called to reports of gunfire along McLaughlin Street in West Augustine, Sunday night, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Around 11:30 p.m., deputies sent News4Jax information saying two people were shot and expected to be okay.

A third person was shot and air lifted to UF Health Jacksonville in unknown condition.

As we gather more details, we will update this article.

