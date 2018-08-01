Deputies: Man had child porn images of girls as young as 1 year old

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Cyber tips led to the discovery of hundreds of images of child sexual abuse on a St. Augustine man’s cellphone, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said.

The youngest child depicted might have been only 1 year old, deputies said.

Michael Joseph Valaro, 37, was arrested Monday and charged with 25 counts of possessing child pornography.

According to his arrest report, the children seen in images were all girls ranging in age from one to 12.

The report said that the images showed very young girls engaging in sex acts with adult males and also with other young girls.

According to the report, a cyber tip led investigators to a Verizon cellphone number that belonged Valaro.

The detective handling the case had Verizon Wireless subpoenaed, which led to the discovery of Valaro’s address in St. Augustine.

The subpoena also led to the discovery of several hundred X-rated images of child sexual abuse that were not only backed up on a cellphone but also an iPad, the report stated.

When authorities raided Valaro’s home Monday, he admitted to downloading images and videos of child pornography on a regular basis, according to the report.

Valaro's bond was set at $52,000.

According to Valaro’s Facebook page, he’s a St. Augustine city water meter reader.

