PALATKA, Fla. - A Palatka man is accused of keeping more than 2,000 videos depicting child pornography on his home computer, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Thomas Allan Thornton, 54, was arrested Oct. 24 at his Mango Drive home on charges of possessing obscene material, a third-degree felony, according to his arrest report.

Thornton remains in custody without bond, Putnam County jail logs show.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.