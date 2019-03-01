Deputies: Pills fall from bikini during pat-down outside nursing home

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A bizarre encounter in the parking lot of a St. Augustine nursing home led to an early-morning drug arrest Friday, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

A staff member at Riverside Cottages called deputies around 2:30 a.m. to report a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.

Deputies said they found a woman, later identified as 31-year-old Samantha Weatherford, wearing a bikini top and thong bottom and “cleaning out her vehicle" in the parking lot.

According to Weatherford's arrest report, she couldn't explain why she was outside the nursing home, and she was sweating and flushed, even though the weather was a "brisk 59 degrees."

Deputies said that while they were questioning Weatherford, she rummaged through her backpack and then put her hands inside her bikini bottom.

Deputies decided to pat down Weatherford for “officer safety reasons,” and during the pat-down, five pills fell out of Weatherford's bikini top onto the ground, according to the report.

Deputies said two of the pills appeared to be clonazepam, and the other three couldn't be identified and were sent off for testing.

A K-9 deputy was called in to search Weatherford's car and three packaged clonazepam pills were found on the passenger floorboard, according to the report.

Clonazepam is used to prevent and control seizures and to treat panic attacks.

Deputies said Weatherford did not have a prescription for the clonazepam and she was charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of giving false information to law enforcement officers, after deputies said she gave them a fake name when they first questioned her.

