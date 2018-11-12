Deputies search for gunman who robbed St. Johns County McDonald's

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - An armed robber entered the McDonald's restaurant on County Road 210 just west of St. Johns Parkway Sunday night and demanded cash from the manager, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance images show the robber completely covered in black, with only a small portion of his face and eye area exposed. The robber was carrying a black handgun.

Deputies said the robber entered about 11 p.m., forced the manager into the office area, retrieved cash and left through the back door, where he had also entered. The gunman was last seen running behind the Everybody Fitness building. A K-9 unit tracked the suspect but stopped a short distance later, likely losing the scent when the robber entered a car.

Detectives ask anyone who may have been in the area and observed anything related to this incident, including vehicles or persons who were loitering in the area, to contact the Sheriff's Office (904-824-8304) or Crime Stoppers (888-277-TIPS), which allows callers to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

