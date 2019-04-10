Deputies: Thieves swiping fuel from car gas tanks in St. Johns County

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Imagine starting up your car in the morning and realizing the gas gauge is much lower than when you parked it the night before.

You might think you'd sprung a leak.

But for two St. Johns County drivers, it turned out the missing gas had been stolen -- right out of their gas tanks.

According to an incident report filed with the Sheriff's Office, deputies suspect thieves have been siphoning gas from vehicles this week.

One woman reported that her boyfriend and sister had both been victims, finding their gas tanks much lower in the morning than they'd been the night before.

The two cars had been parked in the Paloma Subdivision on Merlot Way in the overflow/guest parking lot near the pool and playground. The report said the thefts happened overnight but they weren't sure exactly what time.

The Sheriff's Office will be increasing patrols in the area to both investigate and deter any suspicious activity.

