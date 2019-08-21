Driver wanted in hit-and-run crash that led to amputation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a man’s leg so badly that he had to have the limb amputated.

Jaliqua Mullen, 24, was behind the wheel of a speeding vehicle that struck the victim shortly before 5:30 p.m. July 11, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said she took off running afterward.

The unnamed victim was taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition. His injuries were severe enough that one leg required amputation and the other was broken several times.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Mullen, who faces a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving serious injury.

Anyone with information on Mullen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.