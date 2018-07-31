Employee shot during robbery at Melvin's Gas & Smoke Store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - An employee at Melvin’s Gas & Smoke Store on the Westside is recovering after he was shot during an attempted robbery, said the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police were called to the business at 7575 Melvin Road, just after midnight on Tuesday.

Employees told police that four men tried to rob the store as they were closing.

During the robbery, a man was shot by one of the suspects. He was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives from the robbery unit are investigating and searching for the four men connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

