Jacksonville mother making positive strides after beating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville mother is making positive strides after she was hospitalized following a beating so severe that she had to be placed in a medically-induced coma due to the extent of her injuries.

Storm Hardy, 22, was held against her will for two days last week by an on-and-off again boyfriend, who grew violent after the pair got into an argument over her fidelity, according to police.

Her captor, identified by police as 23-year-old Joshua Thompson, remains in custody at the Duval County jail on felony charges of aggravated battery and false imprisonment in lieu of $150,000 bail.

In a Thursday statement provided to News4Jax, Megan Hardy said her sister is recovering, but still has a long road ahead.

"Shes (sic) been doing well. She started physical therapy the other day so she’s been pretty exhausted. Doctors say she has PTSD so it’s still a long way to go but she’s hanging in there she has a lot of help and a lot of people wanting her to do well. I think she’s gonna (sic) be ok in time," the statement said.

According to a police report, there were several other people in the home where Hardy endured the beating. None of them intervened, though it’s unclear whether they knew what was happening.

"Nobody stopped it. Nobody stood up for her. Nobody called police. Nobody did anything," Megan Hardy previously told News4Jax.

The report indicated the physical abuse began when Hardy, who has a child with Thompson, was accused of having a relationship with one of his friends.

Hardy later escaped from Thompson’s home April 4 and sought help from a neighbor, who called police.

She suffered several injuries, including a broken rib and collapsed lung. Her condition was so dire she required emergency surgery to stop the internal bleeding.

Hardy’s family said her children are safe and relatives are looking after them. They were not present during the attack.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help cover Hardy’s medical bills and to help care for her two sons while she’s recovering. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.