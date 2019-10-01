FBI: Violent and property crimes have declined nationwide

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The numbers of violent and property crimes in Northeast Florida have followed the declining trend seen across the country, according to a new report released by the FBI.

Data was collected from more than 16,000 law enforcement agencies.

Read the full report: FBI Releases 2018 Crime Statistics

The report found a 3.3% decline in violent crime between 2017 and 2018. Murder, rape, robbery and assault cases dropped from 7,239 in 2017 to 6,916 in 2018. Property crime decreased by 6.3% in that same time period. Motor vehicle thefts around the First Coast was the only crime that increased in that category.

In Jacksonville, the FBI report showed murder rates stayed the same - there were 110 murders in 2018 compared to 109 the year before. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's Transparency website, there have been 95 murders with 9 homicides still pending classification so far this year.

