Feds: Jacksonville man solicited child porn on mom blog sites

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 40-year-old Jacksonville man is facing charges of soliciting child porn online after posting inappropriate comments on mom blogs, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Colum Patrick Moran Jr. was arrested Wednesday and faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 15 years, and up to 30 years, in federal prison if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint, from on or about Dec. 28, 2016, through Oct. 31, 2018, Moran, using the name “Emily lover” and the email address emilylover@aol.com, made numerous postings to several internet blog websites hosted by mothers.

These blog sites were designed and intended to share and exchange information about motherhood, raising children, and other related topics. Moran repeatedly posted sexually explicit comments about young children on these motherhood blogs and also solicited others to produce and post sexually explicit photos and videos of children on the blog sites, authorities said.

On March 6, FBI agents and other officers executed a search warrant at Moran’s apartment where he lived alone. The agents found a plastic storage bin containing at least 50 pairs of female child-sized underwear, a smartphone containing more than 300 images depicting child pornography, a number of credit cards and Florida driver licenses that did not belong to Moran, several firearms and a bulletproof vest, the complaint said. Moran was arrested.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

