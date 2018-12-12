Felon found guilty of second-degree murder in shooting of 19-year-old

Frank Cameron (pictured left) was found guilty in the 2016 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Melvin Smith Jr.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A seven-time convicted felon was found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the 2016 shooting death of a 19-year-old, the State Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Frank Cameron, 61, faces a maximum of life in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled to be set on Jan. 22.

Marvin Smith, who police said Cameron had threatened to kill over a dispute about a bicycle, was shot and killed Feb. 6, 2016 at Cameron's Eastside home.

Cameron told police it was an accident that happened while Smith, 19, was helping him figure out how to use the safety on a handgun, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Prosecutors said Cameron fatally shot Smith one time while the two were alone in a detached garage on the property.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.