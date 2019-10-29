FHP: Florida man busted with 10 pounds of pot & handgun

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A traffic stop on Interstate 95 in St. Johns County over the weekend led to the discovery of 10 pounds of marijuana and an illegal firearm.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper pulled over the car on northbound I-95 shortly after 11:30 p.m. that night after noticing the vehicle had an expired registration decal on the license plate.

Troopers said the vehicle, driven by 33-year-old Michael Anthony Simon of Orlando, smelled of marijuana and there was a small amount of the substance sitting in plain sight in the car.

Besides the small bag of marijuana in the center console, the trooper found an unzipped duffel bag containing 10 pounds of marijuana in the trunk, according to Simon's arrest report.

The search also turned up a loaded Glock 22 .40-caliber handgun with 22 rounds in the magazine. Simon was not allowed to have or use a firearm or ammunition because he is a convicted felon.

Simon arrested on 23 counts of illegal weapon possession by a felon and one count of marijuana possession. He was booked into the St. Johns County jail on $26,000 bond.

