Flagler County man arrested, charged with sex with minor

BUNNELL, Fla. - Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested a 27-year-old man and charged him with five counts of unlawful sex with a minor.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the victim called deputies after Brandin Deoliveira threatened to kill her and her family if anyone found out about their sexual encounters.

Deoliveria was arrested and a firearm was found in his vehicle, investigators said. He's held on no bond.

“I commend the victim for her bravery in coming forward,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This guy took

advantage of a child and thought he could scare her into hiding the truth."

Staly said further charges could be announced.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.