Have you seen this car? Jacksonville police want you to call

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office asked for help Wednesday tracking down the location of a car investigators believe might have been used in a murder.

According to police, anyone who was inside the white Mazda3 could have information that's pertinent to the investigation.

The car has visible damage to the driver's side front bumper. Police did not specify which murder they were investigating.

Anyone who knows the owner of the car or where it is located should call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

