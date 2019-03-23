Inmate escapes from work release center, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - An escaped inmate is on the loose, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say they were notified around 3:15 a.m. Saturday morning that 22-year-old Micky Turner escaped from Dinsmore Community Correctional Center. The prison is located on Old Kings Road.

JSO says they found out Turner escaped by cutting off his ankle monitor. The monitor was taken off at 2:50 a.m.

Turner was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and royal blue sweatpants with white stars on them. He was arrested for burglary.

A $3,000 reward is being offered. JSO is asking for anyone who knows where Turner is to call 911. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.



