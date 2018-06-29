Inside job? Bank teller, suspected robber arrested after holdup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man and woman were taken into custody following a bank robbery in Regency, which appeared to be an inside job as Jacksonville police said they had a prior romance.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Anaiah Edmundson, 21, was arrested Tuesday. She was a bank teller at the BBVA Compass Bank on Monument Road.

On June 20, two men dressed in black came into the bank and demanded money while Edmundson was working. During the holdup, Edmundson handed over $80,000, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The man she handed the money over to, Turquais Noble, 28, was arrested Wednesday, according to an arrest report. Edmundson later confessed to investigators that Noble was her boyfriend.

The Sheriff's Office said on June 26, an officer met Edmundson at the bank while she was working. Edmundson agreed to take a polygraph test and was taken to the FBI.

According to the arrest report, after she took the exam, an FBI agent told her the test showed signs of deception when questioned about her roll in the robbery. Edmundson then confessed to being involved and told investigators Noble, her boyfriend, was the mastermind behind the robbery.

Edmundson also admitted to emptying the bank's ATM before the robbery. Both she and Noble were charged with armed robbery, the Sheriff's Office said.

The second suspect who entered the bank during the robbery was not captured as of Friday.

