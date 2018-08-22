Jacksonville bank robber quickly pleads guilty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man charged with robbing the Navy Federal Credit Union and Synovus Bank at the River City Marketplace pleaded guilty Tuesday to both holdups, which occurred nine days apart.

Joseph Marcum, 45, was sentenced to nine years in prison.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, an anonymous tip led to the July 28 arrest of Marcum on a warrant charging him with two counts of robbery.

On July 18, police said, a man, who they later identified as Marcum, walked into the Synovus Bank on Airport Center Drive, handed a teller a note demanding money and then left on foot with the cash.

On July 27, according to police, the Navy Federal Credit Union across the street was robbed. Police said Marcum walked into the credit union, waited in line and handed a teller a note demanding money before running off toward a nearby apartment.

Investigators soon learned the two holdups were connected and obtained a warrant for Marcum.

According to his arrest report, Marcum admitted to detectives that he robbed both the bank and the credit union.

