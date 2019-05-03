Jacksonville man found guilty of murder in 2016 robbery

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office booking photo of Jihad Smith (left) and photo provided by family of Bryan Davis-Jones (right)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 20-year-old Jacksonville man was convicted of the 2016 killing of a 25-year-old man, the State Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

A jury found Jihad Abdul Smith guilty of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence, the State Attorney's Office said.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. A sentencing hearing is set for June.

Smith was 17 years old when he shot and killed Bryan Ramon Davis-Jones during an robbery, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Prosecutors said Smith killed Davis-Jones with a firearm that Davis-Jones had previously loaned him.

Davis-Jones was found shot to death Oct. 18, 2016, inside a crashed vehicle on West 19th Street, and police said at the time that evidence showed the shooter had been inside the car.

Police said Davis-Jones' cellphone was later found in a sewer drain and recent texts between Davis-Jones and Smith had been deleted. Prosecutors said the call log history, which contained multiple calls between Davis-Jones and Smith minutes before the murder, had also been deleted.

Smith later made arrangements to trade the firearm used in the killing, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.