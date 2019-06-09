Jacksonville man found guilty of shooting bail bondsman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man has been found guilty of shooting a bail bondsman and now faces life in prison.

A jury convicted Demeatrice McClendon, 31, of two counts of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Prosecutors said two bail bond agents attempted to apprehend McClendon in 2017, after he failed to appear in court while out on bail. The agents made contact with a witness who knew McClendon and set up a meeting with him at a hotel.

They said McClendon then shot an agent in the abdomen when they entered the motel room. The bullet was stopped by a bullet-proof vest.

McClendon is due to be sentenced on July 8.

