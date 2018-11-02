Jacksonville man guilty of home burglary, attempted rape

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man was found guilty of charges stemming from a home burglary and attempted rape, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Investigators said on Feb. 8, Ivan Bernard Blanding broke into a house by smashing a front door window. A woman who was inside fired a warning shot to scare Blanding away.

Blanding entered the home, attacked the woman, took her firearm and tried to rape her. She was able to get away and call police.

Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded and found Blanding hiding in a locked room in the woman's home.

Blanding was found guilty of burglary with assault, attempted sexual battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He faces life in prison.

He's scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 19.

