Jacksonville man pleads guilty to distributing child porn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 25-year-old Jacksonville man pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography over the internet and faces a minimum of 5 years in prison, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

According to court documents, officers arrested Pryce Elijah Demars after searching his home on Nov. 15, 2017. FBI agents determined Demars distributed videos online depicting young children being sexually abused between August 2016 and April 2017.

During an interview, Demars admitted he searched for child porn online, downloaded it and distributed it to another person, according to the Department of Justice.

Demars faces up to 20 years in a federal prison. A sentencing date was not immediately set.

