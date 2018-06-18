Jacksonville man shot in head, recovering

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man is recovering after he was shot in the head, Sunday night.

Police with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were called to the Cimarron Apartments on Arlington River Drive after gunshots were reported in the area around 10 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital where he told officers he didn't know who shot him.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call 911. This is the fourth shooting near the apartments in the last four weeks, according to JSO's crime mapping system.

