Jacksonville man who killed ex in front of their son sentenced to life in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in front of their 3-year-old son in 2016 was sentenced Friday to life in prison.

Kameron Holmes, 25, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Bria Kelsey, whose body was found inside a car on Normandy Boulevard on Jacksonville's Westside.



Bria Kelsey and son (Family photo)

According to court documents, Holmes and Kelsey had gone to a Regency restaurant Oct. 29 to watch the Florida-Georgia game and try to repair a rocky relationship.

At some point after leaving the restaurant, the two got into an argument and Kelsey changed her mind about staying with Holmes, telling him to take her and their son, then 3 years old, back to her parents' house.

On the way there, Kelsey sat in the back seat and tended to their son.

The argument escalated during the drive, enraging Holmes to the point that he shot Kelsey in the head at close range in the back seat in front of their son, court records show.

(Photo: Nicole Snyder)

Investigators called to the scene of the shooting said Holmes first told police that Kelsey was shot in a drive-by, but they said evidence quickly made them question that scenario.

After questioning, Holmes admitted to being in an argument with Kelsey and shooting her once in the head with a 9mm pistol he pulled from the door of the car.

Kelsey’s parents immediately filed paperwork to take legal custody of their grandson. They said at the time that they wanted his life to be as normal as possible after such a devastating loss.

Kelsey and Holmes had a history of domestic violence issues. In July 2015, Kelsey was arrested on aggravated battery and criminal mischief charges after police said she punched Holmes in the face and swung a box cutter at him, slicing two of his fingers. She then used the box cutter to scratch up Holmes' car, police said. The charges against Kelsey were dropped a week later.

