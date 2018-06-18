Jacksonville police: 1 dead, 1 hurt in drive-by shooting on Southside Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person was killed and another was sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a drive-by shooting in Arlington.

The shooting led to a crash on Southside Boulevard near Fraser Road.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a silver car was traveling down Southside Boulevard around 1:40 a.m. Monday when another car drove by and began shooting.

Multiple shot were fired, causing the car to crash off the side of the road.

The driver managed to flag somebody down for help. A good Samaritan managed to drove him to Memorial Hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.

The passenger in the car was shot several times. Police say he did not survive the shooting.

Police are working to determine the motive and say it's too early to tell if this was a road rage incident. A K-9 unit was brought to the scene to assist in the search for the gunman.

Southside Boulevard was shut down in both directions from Fraser Road to Eisenhower Road. Officers reopened all lanes just before 6:30 a.m.

