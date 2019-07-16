Jacksonville police: 2 sought in church burglary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are asking for the public's help identifying two people suspected of breaking into a church parsonage on Townsend Boulevard in early June, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Monday night.

The house was rummaged and ransacked, with multiple electronic items taken. Police also noted there was forced entry the home.

Anyone with information about the case or who recognizes the two seen in the images released by police is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or by email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

