Jacksonville police find vehicle suspected in 7-year-old's shooting death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Homicide detectives located the sport-utility vehicle they suspect was involved in the Sunday shooting death of 7-year-old Tashawn Gallon, who was the fifth child shot in Jacksonville in 11 days, authorities said Tuesday.

The vehicle, a charcoal gray Acura RDX, was reported stolen roughly two weeks ago, according to the Sheriff's Office. The child's family said it was found not far from Edward Waters College.

Investigators believe the vehicle is the same one that a gunman fired from when it stopped in front of a Mt. Herman Street home in Durkeeville shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, the Sheriff's Office said.

Tashawn was among a group of adults, some of whom were felons, that was gathered outside the home when gunshots rang out, Sheriff Mike Williams previously reported.

The 7-year-old boy was shot as someone inside the vehicle and another person in the yard traded gunfire that night, Williams said.

Now, police are turning to the public in search of information that can help them find out who was seen driving the vehicle recently, where it was spotted and who was inside at the time of the shooting.

There is a $10,000 reward for information that helps lead to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.

