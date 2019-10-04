Jacksonville police hope tattoo helps find burglar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - His face was covered but the clue to finding a burglar may be etched on his back. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has put out a surveillance image of a man who broke into a closed business on Monument Road early on Aug. 25 and took several items.

The photo doesn't show the burglar's face but does show a large tattoo on his back. Detectives are asking anyone who knows a man with that tattoo on his back to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

If an arrest and conviction are made in the case, tipsters could receive a possible reward of up to $3,000.

