Jacksonville police investigate shooting outside arcade on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are searching for clues after a man was shot in the arm outside of an arcade on the Westside Saturday around 4 p.m.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Lt. J.M. Paris said the man was shot once in the arm. He was then taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to recover, according to police.

Investigators are trying to determine what triggered the shooting and if it had anything to do with the games in the facility.

The shooting happened near the High Score Arcade on North Edgewood Avenue just before 4 p.m., and police are trying to gather more information about who may have shot the man and why.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-845-866-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.